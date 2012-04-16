HELSINKI, April 16 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:
H&M
The Swedish fashion retailer is due to present March sales
figures at 0600 GMT. Same-store sales at the retailer are seen
having risen 12.4 percent year-on-year in the month, according
to a Reuters poll of analysts.
For more on the company, double click
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS
Two Chinese peers have shown interest in acquiring the
Danish wind turbine manufacturer, daily Jyllands-Posten said.
The two companies, Sinovel Wind Group and China's
second-biggest wind turbine maker Xinjiang Goldwind Science &
Technology Co are looking into the options
for launching a bid, Jyllands-Posten said.
For more on the company, click on
** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double
click on
** For the western European company diary covering earnings,
shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings,
click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.
** Double click on for Swedish indices,
for Danish indices, for Finnish
indices and for Norwegian indices
** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double
click on,, and
** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in
the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard
** For Nordic top news items, double click on
** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double
click on
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)