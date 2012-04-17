HELSINKI, April 17 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

NOKIA

Timo Rothovius, chairman of Finnish Shareholders Union which represents small shareholders, told daily Aamulehti that Nokia could be bought by a Chinese mobile phone maker.

OUTOKUMPU

Finnish stainless steel maker Outokumpu's 1,274,020,027 new shares will be traded on April 18. The firm issued new shares to partly fund its 2.7 billion euros ($3.5 billion) acquisition of ThyssenKrupp's stainless steel unit.

NESTE OIL

The Finnish refiner said it started a scheduled maintenance turnaround at its refinery in Naantali refinery, western Finland. The refinery main products are traffic fuels and specialty products, such as bitumen, solvents and small engine gasoline.

The firm has said the turnaround should last six weeks, during which the refinery will be offline.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 0.7656 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)