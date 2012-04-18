(Adds Millicom, SCA, Yara, Statoil Fuel and Retail, updates Bang & Olufsen)

HELSINKI, April 18 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

MILLICOM

The Swedish-listed emerging market telecom operators reported first-quarter core profit just below expectations on and stood by its outlook for the full year.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were $517 million versus a mean forecast of $532 million in a Reuters poll of analysts and $509 million in the year-ago quarter.

SCA

The Swedish hygiene products and paper maker is scheduled to unveil first-quarter results at around 1100 GMT. Operating earnings excluding items affecting comparability are seen flat in the quarter at 2.11 billion Swedish crowns ($312 million) a poll of analysts showed.

YARA

The Norwegian fertiliser maker has proposed authorising the firm's board to buy back up to 5 percent of the company's shares in the year between its annual general meetings in 2012 and 2013.

STATOIL FUEL AND RETAIL, STATOIL

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc, which operates convenience-store chains in Canada and the United States, has made a recommended cash offer for Norway's Statoil Fuel and Retail valuing the company at $2.77 billion.

Statoil, the biggest shareholder in the fuel retailer, agreed to accept the offer.

BANG & OLUFSEN

Danish luxury electronics maker Bang & Olufsen reported a surprise fall in third quarter profits and sales, but kept its full-year guidance. Its pretax profit fell 38 percent to 18.8 million Danish crowns ($3.3 million)from the same period a year ago and way below an average forecast of 55.4 million crowns in a Reuters analyst poll.

MARINE HARVEST

The world's largest fish farmer, Marine Harvest, said first-quarter operating profit fell sharply even as harvested volumes were ahead of plan as salmon prices fell.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation was around 270 million Norwegian crowns ($47 million), shy of market expectations for 311 million crowns and also down from 963 million a year earlier.

TTS GROUP

TTS Group agreed to sell its drilling equipment business and relevant subsidiaries to Cameron International Corporation for $270 million, plus a turnover based earn-out model for a three-year period.

The deal before earn out will give TTS Group a profit approximately 300 million Norwegian crowns and is expected to close in the second quarter of 2012.

ELECTROLUX

Deliveries for the six biggest categories of appliances in North America (AHAM 6) tumbled 16.7 percent in March after a fall of 9 percent in February, data from industry organisation Association of Home Appliance Makers showed late on Tuesday.

Since the turn of the year, deliveries have fallen 10 percent, signalling headwinds for manufacturers such as Sweden's Electrolux, the world's second biggest home appliances maker.

ASSA ABLOY, SKANSKA

The Architecture Billings Index, a leading indicator of U.S. construction activity, edged down to 50.4 points in March from 51.0 points in the previous month, a report issued by the American Institute of Architects (AIA) showed.

It was the fifth month in a row with a reading above 50 points, representing an increase in billings. A separate index of new project inquiries fell to 56.6 points compared to 63.4 points in February, the institute said.

($1 = 5.7412 Norwegian krones) ($1 = 5.6611 Danish crowns) ($1 = 6.7613 Swedish crowns)