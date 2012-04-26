HELSINKI, April 26 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

VOLVO

The world's number two truck maker posted first-quarter earnings above market expectations on Thursday and raised its forecast for the European heavy-duty truck market this year, saying it would crank up production slightly.

Operating earnings at Volvo dipped to 6.24 billion Swedish crowns ($925.79 million) from a year-ago 6.52 billion to come in well above a mean forecast for 5.57 billion seen in a Reuters poll of 16 analysts.

KEMIRA

Finnish chemicals firm Kemira and U.S. specialty chemicals maker Rockwood Holdings Rockwood have hired investment bank Lazard to advise them on strategic options for their joint venture Sachtleben, including a potential sale or listing.

FORTUM, NESTE, UPM-KYMMENE, KESKO AND METSO

Several top Finnish companies are due to announce their quarterly results.

Utility Fortum is expected to report first quarter comparable operating profit of 655 million euros ($864 mln), little changed from a year earlier, according to a Reuters poll.

Refiner Neste Oil is expected to report a 61 percent rise in comparable operating profit to 71 million euros.

Engineering firm Metso is expected to report its operating profit rose 17 percent to 132 million euros.

UPM-Kymmene is expected to report core operating profit of 125 million euros, down 37 percent from a year ago.

