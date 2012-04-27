HELSINKI, April 27 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

YIT

Finland's top builder YIT is expected to report first-quarter segments-based operating profit of 53.5 million euros ($70.8 million), up 6.2 percent from a year earlier, a Reuters poll showed.

YIT results are due at 0500 GMT.

For more on the company, click on

STOCKMANN

Finnish department store and retail chain owner Stockmann is seen reporting January-March operating loss of 13.8 million euros, down from a loss of 29.9 million a year earlier, according to a Reuters analyst poll.

Stockmann results are scheduled at 0500 GMT.

For more on the company, click on

ELISA

The Finnish telecom operator is expected to report first-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 122 million euros, up 2.5 percent from a year earlier, a Reuters poll showed.

Elisa results are due at around 0530 GMT.

For more on the company, click on

NOVO NORDISK

The world's biggest insulin producer's earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) were estimated on average to have risen to 6.42 billion Danish crowns ($1.1 billion) in the three months to end-March from 5.42 billion in the first quarter last year, according to a Reuters analyst poll.

The company is due to report first-quarter results at 0530 GMT.

For more on the company, click on

DSV

The Danish freight forwarder is expected to report a 6.4 percent rise in first-quarter Earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) to 568 million Danish crowns, according to a Reuters survey of analysts.

The company is due to report first-quarter results before 0600 GMT.

For more on the company, click on

OUTOKUMPU

The Finnish stainless steel maker is seen reporting its first-quarter operating profit fell 71 percent to 9.6 million euros, due to weaker stainless demand, according to a Reuters analyst poll.

Outokumpu is due to publish its results at 0600 GMT.

For more on the company, click on

FINNAIR

The Finnish national carrier is seen reporting its January-March operational loss narrowed down to 31.5 million euros from 43.1 million a year earlier, a Reuters analyst poll showed.

Finnair results are scheduled at 0630 GMT.

For more on the company, click on

AMER SPORTS

Finnish sporting good group Amer Sports is expected to report a 8.9 percent fall in first-quarter operating profit to 23.4 million euros, a Reuters poll showed.

Amer Sports results are due at 1000 GMT.

For more on the company, click on

ORION

The Finnish drug maker said it will sue Mylan to protect its Parkinson's drug Stalevo patents in the United States after Mylan sought authorisation to produce and market generic tables containing the same active ingredients as Stalevo.

For more on the company, click on

NOKIA

Nokia's rival Samsung Electronics Co posted a record $5.15 billion quarterly profit and predicted its Galaxy smartphones will bulk up earnings this quarter.

Foxconn International Holdings Ltd warned that weaker demand from some key customers would widen first half losses. It assembles handsets for the likes of Nokia and Motorola Mobility Holdings Inc.

For more on the company, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 0.7559 euros) ($1 = 5.6430 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)