(Adds SSAB, Sandvik, Norsk Hydro, DNB, Yara, updates YIT, Stockmann, Elisa and Novo Nordisk)

HELSINKI, April 27 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

SSAB

Swedish speciality steel firm SSAB reports its first quarter results at 0600 GMT. The average forecast in a Reuters poll is for a 49 percent fall in operating profit to 315 million Swedish crowns ($46.91 million).

For more on the company, click on

SANDVIK

The steel and tool making firm reports first quarter results at 0600 GMT. The average forecast in a Reuters poll is for adjusted operating profit to rise 2 percent to 3.4 billion Swedish crowns.

For more on the company, click on

NORSK HYDRO

The Norwegian aluminium producer reported a 60 percent drop in first-quarter underlying earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) to 557 million Norwegian crowns ($97.1 million) while the mean forecast in a Reuters poll had been for 578 million crowns.

The company said global demand for aluminium outside China would grow about 3 percent in 2012, while three months ago it had projected 3-5 percent growth.

For more on the company, click on

DNB

Norway's biggest bank posted a January-to-March pretax profit of 2.38 billion Norwegian crowns, below analysts average forecast for a 3.65 billion profit.

For more on the company, click on

YARA

The Norwegian fertiliser producer is expected to report first-quarter earnings before interest, tax and depreciation (EBITDA) of 4.0 billion Norwegian crowns, a 5.9 percent fall from a year ago.

The report is due at 0600 GMT.

For more on the company, click on

YIT

Finland's top builder YIT reported a smaller-than-expected rise in quarterly profit, citing increased pricing pressure and losses in its industrial unit. January-March adjusted segments-based operating profit rose 4 percent to 52.3 million euros ($69.2 million), missing the market's average forecast for 53.5 million in a Reuters poll.

For more on the company, click on

STOCKMANN

Finnish department store and retail chain owner Stockmann's January-March operating loss shrank to 16.2 million euros from a loss of 29.9 million euros a year ago, and it was slightly worse than the average estimate of 13.8 million euros loss in a Reuters poll.

For more on the company, click on

ELISA

The Finnish telecom operator's first-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose slightly to 121 million euros from 118 million a year earlier, and was in line with estimate in a Reuters poll.

For more on the company, click on

NOVO NORDISK

The world's biggest insulin producer's first-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose 18 percent to 6.39 billion Danish crowns ($1.1 billion) and was roughly in line with average estimate of 6.42 billion in a Reuters analyst poll.

For more on the company, click on

DSV

The Danish freight forwarder is expected to report a 6.4 percent rise in first-quarter Earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) to 568 million Danish crowns, according to a Reuters survey of analysts.

The company is due to report first-quarter results before 0600 GMT.

For more on the company, click on

OUTOKUMPU

The Finnish stainless steel maker is seen reporting its first-quarter operating profit fell 71 percent to 9.6 million euros, due to weaker stainless demand, according to a Reuters analyst poll.

Outokumpu is due to publish its results at 0600 GMT.

For more on the company, click on

FINNAIR

The Finnish national carrier is seen reporting its January-March operational loss narrowed down to 31.5 million euros from 43.1 million a year earlier, a Reuters analyst poll showed.

Finnair results are scheduled at 0630 GMT.

For more on the company, click on

AMER SPORTS

Finnish sporting good group Amer Sports is expected to report a 8.9 percent fall in first-quarter operating profit to 23.4 million euros, a Reuters poll showed.

Amer Sports results are due at 1000 GMT.

For more on the company, click on

ORION

The Finnish drug maker said it will sue Mylan to protect its Parkinson's drug Stalevo patents in the United States after Mylan sought authorisation to produce and market generic tables containing the same active ingredients as Stalevo.

For more on the company, click on

NOKIA

Nokia's rival Samsung Electronics Co posted a record $5.15 billion quarterly profit and predicted its Galaxy smartphones will bulk up earnings this quarter.

Foxconn International Holdings Ltd warned that weaker demand from some key customers would widen first half losses. It assembles handsets for the likes of Nokia and Motorola Mobility Holdings Inc.

For more on the company, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 0.7559 euros) ($1 = 5.6230 Danish crowns) ($1 = 5.7340 Norwegian krones) ($1 = 6.7144 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)