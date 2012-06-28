HELSINKI, June 28 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

NOVO NORDISK

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the first new weight-loss drug in 13 years, allowing Arena Pharmaceuticals to bring its Belviq pill to market, a move that analysts said could pave the way for other obesity drugs.

Danish insulin producer Novo Nordisk is seeking approval for its diabetes drug Victoza as an obesity treatment.

"We consider the Belviq approval as a positive step in the direction of a potential approval of Novo Nordisk's Victoza for treatment of obesity," Sydbank analyst Soren Lontoft Hansen said in a note to clients.

NORDEA, SWEDBANK, SEB, AND HANDELSBANKEN

Eyes on Swedish banks after the country's banking regulator said it was proposing rules to make banks and credit institutions hold enough liquid assets to manage short periods without access to market funding.

The FSA's proposal affects banks with a balance sheet total of over 100 billion Swedish crowns ($14.15 billion).

The FSA also said it was delaying a widely-expected proposal on making banks set aside more funds to cover risks from mortgage lending.

POHJOLA BANK

The Finnish bank said the total volume of real estate bought and sold through its OP-Kiinteistokeskus agents will be around 8 percent lower in the first half of 2012 than a year ago. Trade in holiday homes was particularly weak, and about a quarter lower than a year ago, it said.

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on ($1 = 7.0687 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)