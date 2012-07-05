HELSINKI, July 5 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:
VOLVO
The world's second biggest truck group said on Thursday it
had agreed to sell its aerospace division to Britain's GKN
for 6.9 billion Swedish crowns ($996.8 million).
Volvo said the deal would have a positive effect on third
quarter operating profit of around 200 million crowns and would
reduce the company's net debt by around 5 billion. The deal is
expected to close in the third quarter this year.
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)
($1 = 0.7994 euros)
($1 = 6.9221 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)