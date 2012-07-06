HELSINKI, July 6 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

SAS

The Scandinavian airline, half owned by the governments of Denmark, Norway and Sweden, is due to unveil June traffic data at 0900 GMT.

SANOMA

The Finnish media group said it has signed a new 600 million euro ($742.9 million) syndicated revolving credit facility, which will replace the existing 802 million euros facility. The new facility has a maturity of five years.

LUNDBECK

The Danish drugmaker is approaching the lower level of a 2012-2014 financial guidance the group gave in 2010 to try and highlight the consequence of patent expiry of its key antidepressant Cipralex, business daily Borsen reported. Chief Executive Ulf Wiinberg told Borsen the group has gotten closer to the bottom of the range than he had previously imagined.

VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS

The Danish wind turbine manufacturer has received 32 percent fewer megawatt orders in the first six months of the year compared with the same period last year, daily Jyllands-Posten said. The first half of the year is thereby the worst in terms of orders since 2009, Jyllands-Posten said.

DNO

The Norwegian oil and gas company plans to offer C$216.8 million ($213.84 million) in cash to buy Calvalley Petroleum Inc to bolster its reserves in Yemen.

DNO said it plans to offer C$2.30 for each class A common share of Calgary-based Calvalley, at a 60 percent premium to Calvalley's Thursday closing on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

STATOIL

Analysts and traders expect the government will step in shortly to force an end to a strike by offshore oil workers in Norway following a move by the country's oil industry to lock out staff on the Norwegian continental shelf.

The Norwegian state-controlled oil company has said the lockout would cause it a production shortfall of around 1.2 million barrels of oil equivalent per day. The near two-week strike has affected crude and gas output and driven up oil prices.

