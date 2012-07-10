(Adds Ericsson, Electrolux and Nokia)

HELSINKI, July 10 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

ERICSSON

Shares of ZTE Corp, the world's No.5 telecommunications equipment maker and a sector peer of Ericsson, hit a three-year low on Tuesday on worries about earnings and concerns over a subsidies dispute between the European Union and China, analysts said.

ELECTROLUX

South Korea's Dongbu Group has submitted a preliminary bid to acquire unlisted electronics maker Daewoo Electronics Co Ltd, pitting it against Electrolux and Bosch which also previously submitted initial bids.

VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS

China's Ming Yang Wind Power Group Ltd said on Tuesday it had no plans to acquire troubled Vestas, the world's largest turbine maker, denying a report that it was in talks to buy its Danish rival for up to $2.5 billion.

NOKIA

Nokia shares fell over 3 percent and breached the psychologically key level of 1.50 euros on Monday for the first time since 1996.

