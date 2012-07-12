HELSINKI, July 12 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:
DNB
DNB, Norway's biggest bank, beat market expectations with a
29 percent rise in second-quarter net profit, thanks to gains on
derivative contracts.
The company, one of the biggest lenders to the global
shipping industry, said on Thursday its quarterly net profit
rose to 4.58 billion Norwegian crowns ($749.6 million) from 3.55
billion crowns a year earlier, beating market expectations for
3.81 billion crowns.
NOVO NORDISK
New regulation for subsidies for diabetes treatments in
Denmark will hurt sales of the Danish insulin producer's Levemir
and Victoza treatments, daily Berlingske Tidende said. Countries
like China and Brazil use the country where a pharmaceuticals
company is based as reference when deciding whether to provide
subsidies itself, Berlingske said. Denmark's decision to limit
the diabetes treatment subsidies could thereby rub off in
countries lilke China and Brazil, Berlingske said.
CARLSBERG
The Danish brewer will launch its Somersby cider in three
states in the Unites States i September and is launching the
cider in the UK at the moment, daily Jyllands-Posten said.
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS
The Danish wind turbine manufacturer is postponing the
launch of a prototype of a 7.0 megawatt turbine until some time
in 2014, daily Jyllands-Posten said. The management had
originally said it would launch the prototype at the end of this
year.
($1 = 6.1100 Norwegian crowns)
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)