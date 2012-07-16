HELSINKI, July 16 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

SEB

Swedish banking group SEB posted second-quarter operating profits above forecast and warned that developments in Europe looked increasingly uncertain. Operating earnings at the bank in the April through June period were 3.95 billion Swedish crowns ($560.6 million), compared with the 3.33 billion seen in a Reuters poll of analysts.

NOKIA

Nokia said on Sunday it has cut the U.S. price of its flagship smartphone Lumia 900 in half, in an effort to stanch losses in market share to rivals such as Apple and Samsung.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 7.0458 Swedish crowns)