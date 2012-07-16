(Adds Millicom, updates Hennes & Mauritz)
HELSINKI, July 16 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:
MILLICOM
The Swedish-listed telecom operator said it had inked an
agreement to buy Cablevision Paraguay, a leading provider of
cable pay-TV services in the South American country, for an
enterprise value of $150 million. The closing of the deal was
expected to take place towards the end of the year, Millicom
said.
For more on the company, click on
HENNES & MAURITZ
The world's second-largest apparel retailer's annual sales
growth at stores open a year or more was flat in June, at 3
percent in local currencies, lagging a Reuters poll forecast for
a 5 percent rise.
For more on the company, click on
SEB
Swedish banking group SEB posted second-quarter operating
profits above forecast and warned that developments in Europe
looked increasingly uncertain.
Operating earnings at the bank in the April through June
period were 3.95 billion Swedish crowns ($560.6 million),
compared with the 3.33 billion seen in a Reuters poll of
analysts.
For more on the company, click on
NOKIA
Nokia said on Sunday it has cut the U.S. price of its
flagship smartphone Lumia 900 in half, in an effort to stanch
losses in market share to rivals such as Apple and
Samsung.
For more on the company, click on
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)
($1 = 7.0458 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)