(Adds Petroleum Geo-Services, Jyske Bank, Nokia Siemens
Networks, Ericsson, updates Alfa Laval)
HELSINKI, July 17 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:
PETROLEUM GEO-SERVICES
Norwegian oil hunter Petroleum Geo-Services said its
second-quarter results would be significantly better than
current market expectations due to "excellent performance in all
units" and raised its full-year core earnings guidance.
For more on the company, click on
JYSKE BANK
Denmark's Jyske Bank said new, stricter rules on loan
impairments hit first-half pretax results by about 900 million
Danish crowns ($148.07 million) ($148.07 million). It said it
had made a pretax loss of 209 million Danish crowns ($34.4
million) in the first half of 2012.
For more on the company, click on
NOKIA SIEMENS NETWORKS , ERICSSON
Nokia Siemens Networks' and Ericsson's rival, French telecom
equipment maker Alcatel-Lucent warned it expects to
post a 40 million-euro ($49 million) adjusted operating loss for
the second quarter, due to "slower than expected business mix
improvement".
For more on the companies, click on,
or
ATLAS COPCO
The compressor and machinery maker is due to release
second-quarter results around 0900 GMT. The mean forecast in a
Reuters poll of analysts is for operating earnings to rise to
4.8 billion Swedish crowns ($680.37 million) from 4.2 billion a
year earlier.
For more on the company, click on
ALFA LAVAL
The Swedish industrial group's second-quarter core earnings
were marginally below market expectations and it said it
expected demand in the third quarter to be on about the same
level as in the second.
Earnings before interest, tax, amortisation and other items
(adjusted EBITA) dipped to 1.29 billion crowns versus a year-ago
1.34 billion to just undershoot the mean forecast in a Reuters
poll of 13 analysts at 1.30 billion.
For more on the company, click on
HANDELSBANKEN
The Swedish bank posted a second-quarter operating profit
that beat expectations and said earnings rose in all of its home
markets outside of Sweden. Operating profits reached 4.5 billion
crowns, just topping a mean forecast for 4.4 billion seen in a
Reuters poll of analysts.
For more on the company, click on
GJENSIDIGE
The biggest insurer in Norway posted second-quarter earnings
above forecasts as its general insurance operations saw higher
premiums earned while insurance claims fell.
April to June pretax profit fell slightly to 1.22 billion
Norwegian crowns ($200.2 million) from a 1.25 billion profit in
the year-ago period, topping all estimates in a Reuters poll.
For more on the company, click on
** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double
click on
** For the western European company diary covering earnings,
shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings,
click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.
** Double click on for Swedish indices,
for Danish indices, for Finnish
indices and for Norwegian indices
** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double
click on,, and
** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in
the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard
** For Nordic top news items, double click on
** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double
click on
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)
($1 = 6.0943 Norwegian krones)
($1 = 7.0550 Swedish crowns)
($1 = 0.8170 euros)
($1 = 6.0780 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)