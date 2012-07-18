HELSINKI, July 18 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:
WARTSILA
The Finnish ship and power plant engine maker is expected to
report a 2.6 percent rise in second-quarter adjusted operating
profit to 120 million euros ($146.6 million), according to a
Reuters analyst poll.
Wartsila results are due at 0530 GMT.
For more on the company, click on
SWEDBANK
The Swedish banking group posted a second-quarter operating
profit that marginally beat market expectations, but said it was
planning for a weak scenario ahead and would focus on costs.
Operating profit was 4.2 billion Swedish crowns ($599.3
million) against a mean forecast for 4.1 billion crowns seen in
a Reuters poll of analysts and compared with a 4.3 billion crown
result in the year-ago period.
For more on the company, click on
** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double
click on
** For the western European company diary covering earnings,
shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings,
click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.
** Double click on for Swedish indices,
for Danish indices, for Finnish
indices and for Norwegian indices
** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double
click on,, and
** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in
the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard
** For Nordic top news items, double click on
** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double
click on
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)
($1 = 0.8188 euros)
($1 = 7.0081 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)