HELSINKI, July 18 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

WARTSILA

The Finnish ship and power plant engine maker is expected to report a 2.6 percent rise in second-quarter adjusted operating profit to 120 million euros ($146.6 million), according to a Reuters analyst poll.

Wartsila results are due at 0530 GMT.

SWEDBANK

The Swedish banking group posted a second-quarter operating profit that marginally beat market expectations, but said it was planning for a weak scenario ahead and would focus on costs.

Operating profit was 4.2 billion Swedish crowns ($599.3 million) against a mean forecast for 4.1 billion crowns seen in a Reuters poll of analysts and compared with a 4.3 billion crown result in the year-ago period.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 0.8188 euros) ($1 = 7.0081 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)