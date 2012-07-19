HELSINKI, July 19 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:
NOKIA
Investors are bracing for weak second-quarter results, with
the focus on sales of Lumia phones and cash burn. The numbers
are due at around 1000 GMT.
Analysts expect Nokia sold 4 million Windows phones in the
second quarter - roughly doubling from the first quarter - but
still only a fraction of Apple's expected sales of 30 million
iPhones or Samsung's 50 million smartphones.
Its quarterly net loss is expected to have roughly doubled
to 706 million euros ($866 million), according to a Reuters
poll.
OTHER FINNISH COMPANIES ANNOUNCING RESULTS:
Finnish steel maker Rautaruukki expected to
announce a 53 percent fall in adjusted operating profit.
Utility firm Fortum is expected to report its
comparable operating profit rose 4 percent to 362 million euros,
while lift and escalator maker Kone is expected to
report an 8 percent rise in second-quarter operating profit to
200 million euros.
TELE2
The Nordic and emerging market telecoms firm Tele2 posted
quarterly earnings roughly in line with forecasts. The company
said it was on track to hit the top end of its 2012 subscriber
target in Russia - its key growth market - while in Sweden Tele2
indicated it would come in at the lower end of its revenue
growth forecast this year.
ELECTROLUX
The world's second biggest home appliances maker reports
second-quarter results at 0545 GMT. The forecast in a Reuters
poll is for adjusted operating profit of 1.07 billion Swedish
crowns ($154.09 million).
SANDVIK
The machinery and tool maker reports second-quarter results
at 0600 GMT with the average forecast in a Reuters poll for
operating earnings of 4.0 billion Swedish crowns ($577 million).
SKANSKA
The Nordic region's biggest builder is due to publish
second-quarter results at 0600 GMT. Operating income is seen at
1.4 billion crowns in the period, according to the mean forecast
in a Reuters poll of analysts.
HUSQVARNA
The garden equipment maker is expected to post 1.18 billion
crowns profit for the second quarter, according to the mean
forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts. The results are due at
0600 GMT.
BOLIDEN
The mining and smelting group reports second-quarter results
at around 1000 GMT with the average forecast in a Reuters poll
for operating earnings of 977 million Swedish crowns.
SCA
The packaging and sanitary products maker is scheduled to
release quarterly earnings at 1000 GMT. Second-quarter operating
profit excluding items is seen at 1.95 billion crowns.
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)
($1 = 6.9440 Swedish crowns)
($1 = 0.8154 euros)
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)