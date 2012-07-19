HELSINKI, July 19 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

NOKIA

Investors are bracing for weak second-quarter results, with the focus on sales of Lumia phones and cash burn. The numbers are due at around 1000 GMT.

Analysts expect Nokia sold 4 million Windows phones in the second quarter - roughly doubling from the first quarter - but still only a fraction of Apple's expected sales of 30 million iPhones or Samsung's 50 million smartphones.

Its quarterly net loss is expected to have roughly doubled to 706 million euros ($866 million), according to a Reuters poll.

OTHER FINNISH COMPANIES ANNOUNCING RESULTS:

Finnish steel maker Rautaruukki expected to announce a 53 percent fall in adjusted operating profit.

Utility firm Fortum is expected to report its comparable operating profit rose 4 percent to 362 million euros, while lift and escalator maker Kone is expected to report an 8 percent rise in second-quarter operating profit to 200 million euros.

TELE2

The Nordic and emerging market telecoms firm Tele2 posted quarterly earnings roughly in line with forecasts. The company said it was on track to hit the top end of its 2012 subscriber target in Russia - its key growth market - while in Sweden Tele2 indicated it would come in at the lower end of its revenue growth forecast this year.

ELECTROLUX

The world's second biggest home appliances maker reports second-quarter results at 0545 GMT. The forecast in a Reuters poll is for adjusted operating profit of 1.07 billion Swedish crowns ($154.09 million).

SANDVIK

The machinery and tool maker reports second-quarter results at 0600 GMT with the average forecast in a Reuters poll for operating earnings of 4.0 billion Swedish crowns ($577 million).

SKANSKA

The Nordic region's biggest builder is due to publish second-quarter results at 0600 GMT. Operating income is seen at 1.4 billion crowns in the period, according to the mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.

HUSQVARNA

The garden equipment maker is expected to post 1.18 billion crowns profit for the second quarter, according to the mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts. The results are due at 0600 GMT.

BOLIDEN

The mining and smelting group reports second-quarter results at around 1000 GMT with the average forecast in a Reuters poll for operating earnings of 977 million Swedish crowns.

SCA

The packaging and sanitary products maker is scheduled to release quarterly earnings at 1000 GMT. Second-quarter operating profit excluding items is seen at 1.95 billion crowns.

($1 = 6.9440 Swedish crowns) ($1 = 0.8154 euros)