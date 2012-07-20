HELSINKI, July 20 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:
NOKIA
Eyes on Nokia shares after they rose 12 percent on Thursday
following its quarterly report. Nokia reported a massive loss
but held on to more cash than investors feared.
ORKLA
The Norwegian food and industrial conglomerate Orkla
reported second-quarter core profits slightly below market
forecasts and said a weaker economy will hurt its aluminum unit
Sapa.
OUTOKUMPU
Finnish stainless steel maker Outokumpu will publish
second-quarter results at 0600 GMT. It warned last week its
underlying quarterly operational loss would be around 40 million
euros, blaming economic uncertainty and lower nickel prices.
STORA ENSO
The Finnish forestry firm is expected to report a 36 percent
drop in second-quarter operational profit to 153 million euros
as it struggles with weaker paper demand and pricing pressure, a
Reuters poll showed.
Stora Enso results are due at 1000 GMT.
