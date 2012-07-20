(Adds Vestas)
NOKIA
Eyes on Nokia shares after they rose 12 percent on Thursday
following its quarterly report. Nokia reported a massive loss
but held on to more cash than investors feared.
OUTOKUMPU
The Finnish stainless steel maker forecast weak business
conditions to persist in the third quarter after booking a wider
underlying operational loss for the previous quarter, reflecting
the weaker European economy and lower nickel prices.
Its second-quarter underlying operational loss was 39
million euros compared to a loss of 5 million euros a year
earlier. The company said it expects a loss of around the same
or slightly more in the third quarter.
STORA ENSO
The Finnish forestry firm is expected to report a 36 percent
drop in second-quarter operational profit to 153 million euros
as it struggles with weaker paper demand and pricing pressure, a
Reuters poll showed.
Stora Enso results are due at 1000 GMT.
SWEDISH MATCH
The Swedish tobacco products maker reported a quarterly
operating profit of 1.082 billion Swedish crowns compared to the
market's forecast for 1.055 bilion, with sales in line with
expectations.
SCANIA
The truck maker, controlled by Germany's Volkswagen
, is due to post second-quarter earnings at around
0730 GMT. The mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts is for
operating profit to fall to 2.35 billion Swedish crowns from a
year-ago 3.31 billion, hit by softer demand in Scania's main
markets.
AUTOLIV
The world's biggest maker of airbags, seatbelts and other
auto safety products is scheduled to report earnings at 1000
GMT. Second-quarter pretax profit at the Sweden-based group is
seen down at $165 million versus $185 million a year earlier,
according to a Reuters poll of analysts.
ORKLA
The Norwegian food and industrial conglomerate Orkla
reported second-quarter core profits slightly below market
forecasts and said a weaker economy will hurt its aluminum unit
Sapa. It said it is likely to finalise the sale of its
biochemical Borregaard unit before the end of the year.
VESTAS
Danish DONG Energy's acting chief told daily Borsen that the
company hopes Danish wind turbine maker Vestas will get its
7-megawatt turbine ready by the time DONG decides on a next wave
of Danish, German and British offshore wind power projects.
"We hope for a market with several strong suppliers that can
compete with each other for orders from 2017, '18, '19, '20,"
DONG's acting CEO Carsten Krogsgaard Thomsen said. The remarks
followed news on Thursday that DONG would buy 300 of Siemens'
6 MW offshore turbines for installation in 2014-17 in
the UK, which analysts said showed Vestas lags
far behind Siemens in the offshore sector.
