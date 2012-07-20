(Adds Vestas)

HELSINKI, July 20 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

NOKIA

Eyes on Nokia shares after they rose 12 percent on Thursday following its quarterly report. Nokia reported a massive loss but held on to more cash than investors feared.

OUTOKUMPU

The Finnish stainless steel maker forecast weak business conditions to persist in the third quarter after booking a wider underlying operational loss for the previous quarter, reflecting the weaker European economy and lower nickel prices.

Its second-quarter underlying operational loss was 39 million euros compared to a loss of 5 million euros a year earlier. The company said it expects a loss of around the same or slightly more in the third quarter.

STORA ENSO

The Finnish forestry firm is expected to report a 36 percent drop in second-quarter operational profit to 153 million euros as it struggles with weaker paper demand and pricing pressure, a Reuters poll showed.

Stora Enso results are due at 1000 GMT.

SWEDISH MATCH

The Swedish tobacco products maker reported a quarterly operating profit of 1.082 billion Swedish crowns compared to the market's forecast for 1.055 bilion, with sales in line with expectations.

SCANIA

The truck maker, controlled by Germany's Volkswagen , is due to post second-quarter earnings at around 0730 GMT. The mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts is for operating profit to fall to 2.35 billion Swedish crowns from a year-ago 3.31 billion, hit by softer demand in Scania's main markets.

AUTOLIV

The world's biggest maker of airbags, seatbelts and other auto safety products is scheduled to report earnings at 1000 GMT. Second-quarter pretax profit at the Sweden-based group is seen down at $165 million versus $185 million a year earlier, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

ORKLA

The Norwegian food and industrial conglomerate Orkla reported second-quarter core profits slightly below market forecasts and said a weaker economy will hurt its aluminum unit Sapa. It said it is likely to finalise the sale of its biochemical Borregaard unit before the end of the year.

VESTAS

Danish DONG Energy's acting chief told daily Borsen that the company hopes Danish wind turbine maker Vestas will get its 7-megawatt turbine ready by the time DONG decides on a next wave of Danish, German and British offshore wind power projects.

"We hope for a market with several strong suppliers that can compete with each other for orders from 2017, '18, '19, '20," DONG's acting CEO Carsten Krogsgaard Thomsen said. The remarks followed news on Thursday that DONG would buy 300 of Siemens' 6 MW offshore turbines for installation in 2014-17 in the UK, which analysts said showed Vestas lags far behind Siemens in the offshore sector.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)