HELSINKI, July 24 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

VOLVO

The world's number two truck maker posted a smaller-than-expected fall in second-quarter earnings on Tuesday and stood by its outlook for its two top markets, despite a weakening global economy and rapidly souring order intake.

Operating earnings at Volvo slipped to 7.34 billion Swedish crowns ($1.05 billion) from 7.65 billion a year earlier. That was above the market's mean forecast for 6.66 billion, but eetails showed it was helped by 495 million crowns from a value-added tax credit in Brazil, something analysts hadn't counted in their forecasts.

Order bookings of its trucks also dipped more than expected, falling 19 percent on the year in the second quarter compared to a 10 percent fall seen by analysts.

TELENOR

The Norwegian mobile phone operator reported second-quarter earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of 4.29 billion Norwegian crowns ($704 million), spot on market expectations.

It also said it would buy back around 47 million of its shares, or around 3 percent of all shares.

NORSK HYDRO

Aluminium producer Norsk Hydro posted a smaller-than-expected drop in second-quarter core earnings on Tuesday and said the weak market called for capacity adjustment and operational improvements.

April-June underlying earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) fell to 549 million Norwegian crowns ($90 million), from 1.91 billion crowns in the year-ago period, while the mean forecast in a Reuters poll had been for a 494 million crown profit.

($1 = 6.9726 Swedish crowns)

($1 = 6.0951 Norwegian krones)

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)