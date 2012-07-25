HELSINKI, July 25 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

KONECRANES

The Finnish crane maker is expected to report its second-quarter operating profit rose 29 percent to 32.3 million euros ($39.0 million) year-on-year, a Reuters analyst poll showed.

Konecranes results are due at 0600 GMT.

KESKO

The Finnish retail and wholesale firm is seen reporting a fall of nearly 20 percent in second-quarter core operating profit to 67 million euros, according to a Reuters poll.

Kesko results are due at around 0600 GMT.

F-SECURE

Top European security software maker F-Secure is expected to report a 16 percent operating profit rise in April-June, according to a Reuters poll.

The results are scheduled at 0600 GMT.

NOKIA

The world's most valuable technology company Apple reported overnight results that fell short of Wall Street's expectations as the European economy sagged and consumers held of buying its flagship iPhone ahead of a new version expected in the fall.

Meanwhile LG Electronics Inc, said quarterly profit more than doubled on a jump in TV sales but its cellphone business swung to a loss.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 0.8275 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)