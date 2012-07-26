(Adds SSAB, Kemira)
KEMIRA
The Finnish firm reports operating profit down 4 percent at
35.7 million euros and says it will launch a cost cutting
programme.
SSAB
The speciality steel maker reports second-quarter results on
Thursday with a Reuters poll of analysts expecting operating
profit of 904 million Swedish crowns ($129.56 million) on sales
of 11.9 billion crowns.
Results are due at 0600 GMT.
YIT
Finland's top builder YIT is expected to report
second-quarter segments-based operating profit of 64.7 million
euros ($78.4 million), down 8.0 percent year-on-year, a Reuters
poll showed.
Segments-based profits include work in progress.
YIT results are due at 0500 GMT.
METSO
The Finnish engineering firm is expected to report its
second-quarter operating profit rose 17 percent to 142
million euros, according to a Reuters poll.
Metso results are scheduled at around 0900 GMT.
