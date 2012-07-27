HELSINKI, July 27 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:
ASSA ABLOY
The Swedish lock maker, the world's biggest, reported
earnings before interest and tax of 1.89 billion Swedish crowns
($275.23 million), up from a year-earlier 1.62 billion and
mostly in line with the market's average forecast of 1.85
billion.
NOKIA
Nokia is due to end talks with Finnish union leaders on
Friday. Helsingin Sanomat reported the ailing mobile phone maker
will likely go ahead with its previously-announced plan to lay
off 3,700 workers in its home base as part of 10,000 cuts
worldwide.
Separately, research firm Strategy Analytics said growth in
the overall cellphone market came to a halt in the second
quarter due to weaker global economies.
Another research firm, IDC, said Nokia's share of global
smartphone market shrank to just 6.6 percent in the second
quarter from 15.4 percent a year ago.
($1 = 6.8670 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)