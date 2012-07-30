HELSINKI, July 30 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:
ALFA LAVAL
GEA, the German competitor of Sweden's Alfa Laval,
stood by its full-year guidance for sales and order bookings to
increase by at least 5 percent this year while posting a 41
percent increase in consolidated earnings to 72.8 million euros
($90 million).
ASSA ABLOY
UBS has raised its price target for Assa Abloy to 205
Swedish crowns from 180 crowns in the wake of the Swedish lock
maker's second-quarter earnings report last week. The stock
closed at 208.6 crowns on Friday.
OUTOTEC
Barclays raised its price target on mining technology
company Outotec to 60 euros from 57 euros.
($1 = 0.8084 euros)
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)