HELSINKI, July 31

ELECTROLUX

The U.S. Commerce Department has set preliminary anti-dumping duties on about $1 billion worth of residential washing machines from Mexico and South Korea in a case brought by American manufacturer Whirlpool.

Washers made by Electrolux and Samsung in Mexico were hit with a preliminary anti-dumping duties of 33.30 percent and 72.41 percent, respectively.

DSV

The Danish freight forwarder reported its second quarter earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) rose to 687 million Danish crowns ($113.1 million) from 649 million crowns a year ago and above an average forecast of 663 million crowns in a Reuters analyst poll.

NOVOZYMES

The Danish industrial enzymes maker will be hit by record high corn prices following draught in the United States, daily Jyllands-Posten reported. Ethanol producers use corn in their production and they are cutting back production due to high corn prices, hitting the Danish company which delivers enzymes for the U.S. ethanol factories, the paper said.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 6.0762 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)