HELSINKI Aug 2
HELSINKI Aug 2 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:
TGS-NOPEC
The Norwegian seismic surveyor on Thursday raised its 2012
revenue guidance on the back of strong demand from oil firms
investing in exploration as it posted quarterly earnings that
beat expectations.
TGS' April-June operating profit was $94.2 million, up from
$57.7 million a year earlier, ahead of expectations for $86.8
million.
It lifted its full year net revenue target, which is now
seen in the range of $810-870 million compared to its previous
forecast of $760-830 million.
NOVO NORDISK
An approval of the Danish insulin producer's diabetes drug
Victoza for the use to treat obesity will not have a visible
effect on the topline, daily Jyllands-Posten reported. Since the
majority of people with type two diabetes are already obese, the
effect on sales will be minimal, Jyllands-Posten said.
DSV
The Danish freight forwarder could raise up to 5.5 billion
Danish crowns ($908.7 million) for acquisitions world-wide,
business daily Borsen said. The group is searching for
acquisitions in Asia, Latin America and Africa, Borsen said.
NESTE OIL
The Finnish refiner reported a surprise 19 percent fall in
second-quarter comparable profit on Thursday, dented by
shutdowns at its Finnish refineries.
It reiterated expectations for full-year comparable
operating profit to improve significantly versus 2011. It also
said its renewable fuels unit's operating loss would be smaller
in the third quarter than in the second quarter.
NOKIA
InterDigital Inc has filed a patent infringement
complaint against Nokia at a federal appeals court in the United
States, the court said late on Wednesday.
METSA BOARD
The Finnish packaging board maker is seen reporting a
quarterly operating profit, excluding one-off items, of 18.5
million euros, down 42 percent from a year earlier, a Reuters
poll showed.
Metsa Board resul3ts are scheduled at 0900 GMT.
AMER SPORTS
Finnish sporting goods company Amer Sports is expected to
report its April-June operating loss shrank to 5.8 million euros
from a loss of 10.9 million euros a year ago, a Reuters analyst
poll showed. [ID:nL6E8IOGUU
The owner of the Wilson, Atomic and Salomon brands publishes
its second-quarter results at 1000 GMT.
($1 = 0.8132 euros)
($1 = 6.0524 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)