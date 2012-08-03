HELSINKI Aug 3 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

NOKIA

Struggling cellphone maker Nokia is to cut around 700 jobs at its northern Finnish unit of Oulu, a labour union representative told Finnish news agency STT. Nokia said in June it would slash 10,000 jobs globally and 3,700 jobs in its home country.

