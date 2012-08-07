HELSINKI Aug 7 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:
DANSKE BANK
The Nordic region's second-biggest lender is expected to
report a 36 percent drop in second-quarter pretax profits, hurt
by rising loan impairments and falling trading income, according
to a Reuters poll of analysts.
The bank is seen posting a drop in pretax profits to 1.34
billion Danish crowns ($221.4 million) in the three months to
end-June from 2.08 billion in the corresponding quarter a year
earlier, according to the average of 17 analysts' estimates.
Separately, business daily Borsen reported the bank could
close op to 100 out of 300 branches in the next two years to cut
costs.
For more on the company, click on
PANDORA
The Danish jewellery maker is expected to report a nearly 70
percent drop in second-quarter operating earnings, hit partly by
a campaign to let retail outlets swap items consumers are not
buying for jewellery that sells better, according to a Reuters
survey.
Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) were estimated to
have fallen to 133 million Danish crowns ($22.0 million) in
April-June from 440 million in the second quarter last year,
according to the average of six analysts' estimates.
For more on the company, click on
UPM-KYMMENE
The Finnish forestry group announces its results around
0630-0700 GMT.
Analysts expected a quarterly adjusted operating profit of
150 million euros ($182.4 million), down 25 percent from a year
earlier, according to a Reuters poll.
UPM has been struggling with weak demand for its pulp
products, although the poll also showed analysts expect overall
sales to rise 5 percent from a year earlier, suggesting more
stability for the industry.
For more on the company, click on
** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double
click on
** For the western European company diary covering earnings,
shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings,
click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.
** Double click on for Swedish indices,
for Danish indices, for Finnish
indices and for Norwegian indices
** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double
click on,, and
** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in
the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard
** For Nordic top news items, double click on
** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double
click on
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)