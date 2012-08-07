HELSINKI Aug 7 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

DANSKE BANK

The Nordic region's second-biggest lender is expected to report a 36 percent drop in second-quarter pretax profits, hurt by rising loan impairments and falling trading income, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

The bank is seen posting a drop in pretax profits to 1.34 billion Danish crowns ($221.4 million) in the three months to end-June from 2.08 billion in the corresponding quarter a year earlier, according to the average of 17 analysts' estimates.

Separately, business daily Borsen reported the bank could close op to 100 out of 300 branches in the next two years to cut costs.

PANDORA

The Danish jewellery maker is expected to report a nearly 70 percent drop in second-quarter operating earnings, hit partly by a campaign to let retail outlets swap items consumers are not buying for jewellery that sells better, according to a Reuters survey.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) were estimated to have fallen to 133 million Danish crowns ($22.0 million) in April-June from 440 million in the second quarter last year, according to the average of six analysts' estimates.

UPM-KYMMENE

The Finnish forestry group announces its results around 0630-0700 GMT.

Analysts expected a quarterly adjusted operating profit of 150 million euros ($182.4 million), down 25 percent from a year earlier, according to a Reuters poll.

UPM has been struggling with weak demand for its pulp products, although the poll also showed analysts expect overall sales to rise 5 percent from a year earlier, suggesting more stability for the industry.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)