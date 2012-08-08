(Adds Swedish companies)
HELSINKI Aug 8 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:
SECURITAS
The Swedish security services group is due to post
second-quarter results at 0600 GMT.
For more on the company, double-click on
SAS
The Scandinavian airline group is due to post second-quarter
results and July passenger figures at 0600 GMT.
For more on the company, double-click on
NOKIAN RENKAAT
Finnish winter tyre specialist Nokian Renkaat
reported a smaller-than-expected rise in second-quarter profit
and said Europe's economic uncertainty was discouraging
customers from stocking up on tyres.
April-June operating profit rose 32 percent to 113 million
euros ($140 million), below an average forecast of 123 million
euros in a Reuters analyst poll.
For more on the company, click on
SAMPO
Finnish insurer Sampo is expected to
report second-quarter pretax profit of 373 million euros, up 1
percent from a year ago, a Reuters survey of analysts showed.
Sampo results are due around 0630 GMT.
For more on the company, click on
DANSKE BANK
The Danish bank is close to putting its pension arm Danica
up for sale in a bid to turn around the group following the
financial crisis, business daily Borsen said. The sale is
expected to generate around 20 billion Danish crowns ($3.34
billion), Borsen said.
For more on the company, click on
LUNDBECK
The Danish pharmaceutical group is expected to post a 75.7
percent drop in second-quarter operating profit, hit by sharply
lower sales of its Lexapro antidepressant drug, according to a
Reuters poll of analysts.
Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) were seen falling to
268 million Danish crowns in April-June, from 1.1 billion in the
second quarter last year, according to the average of 12
analysts' estimates.
For more on the company, click on
TDC
The Danish telecom operator is expected to report a nearly 3
percent drop in second-quarter core underlying profits,
pressured by fierce price competition in the mobile market,
according to a Reuters poll of analysts.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation(EBITDA) were estimated on average to have fallen to
2.56 billion Danish crowns in the three months to end-June from
2.63 billion crowns in the second quarter last year.
For more on the company, click on
** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double
click on
** For the western European company diary covering earnings,
shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings,
click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.
** Double click on for Swedish indices,
for Danish indices, for Finnish
indices and for Norwegian indices
** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double
click on,, and
** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in
the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard
** For Nordic top news items, double click on
** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double
click on
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)
($1 = 0.8052 euros)
($1 = 5.9937 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)