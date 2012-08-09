HELSINKI Aug 9 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

NOVO NORDISK

The world's biggest insulin producer is expected to report a 26.2 percent rise in second-quarter operating profit to 6.65 billion Danish crowns ($1.1 billion), aided by strong sales of its diabetes drug Victoza and modern insulins, a Reuters poll of analysts showed.

The company is due to publish its results at 0530 GMT.

GN STORE NORD

The Danish hearing aids and headsets maker is expected to post a 32.4 percent increase in April-June earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) to 180 million Danish crowns, according to a Reuters survey of analysts.

The company is due to publish its results on at 0600 GMT.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 6.0235 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)