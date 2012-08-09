HELSINKI Aug 9 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:
NOVO NORDISK
The world's biggest insulin producer is expected to report a
26.2 percent rise in second-quarter operating profit to 6.65
billion Danish crowns ($1.1 billion), aided by strong sales of
its diabetes drug Victoza and modern insulins, a Reuters poll of
analysts showed.
The company is due to publish its results at 0530 GMT.
For more on the company, click on
GN STORE NORD
The Danish hearing aids and headsets maker is expected to
post a 32.4 percent increase in April-June earnings before
interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) to 180 million Danish
crowns, according to a Reuters survey of
analysts.
The company is due to publish its results on at 0600 GMT.
For more on the company, click on
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)
($1 = 6.0235 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)