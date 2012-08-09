(Adds Nokia, Digia, Hexagon, Subsea 7, updates GN Store Nord)
HELSINKI Aug 9 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:
NOKIA, DIGIA
Finnish software firm Digia said it has agreed to buy Qt
software technologies and business from Nokia, but the value of
the deal was not disclosed.
Digia said it planned to bring Qt technology to Android, iOS
and Windows 8 operating system and added up to 125 employees
will transfer to Digia.
HEXAGON
Measurement technology group Hexagon posted a quarterly
operating profit that was right in line with expectations and
said it would grow this year despite increasing uncertainty in
Europe.
The Swedish company reported a second-quarter operating profit
of 128 million euros ($158.17 million) matching a mean forecast
in a Reuters poll and up from 114 million in the year-ago
quarter.
SUBSEA 7
Norwegian offshore engineering group Subsea 7 beat market
forecast with a 6.2 percent rise in core earnings and said it
expected its full-year earnings in line with the consensus.
Second-quarter EBITDA rose to $326 million, beating
expectations for $294 million and the firm said its "positive
views" on the market have not changed as it has not seen an
impact from oil price volatility or macro-economic uncertainties
on client plans.
PANDORA
International investors are planning to raise a combined 370
million Danish crowns ($61.4 million) compensation claim against
the Danish jewellery maker, business daily Borsen reported.
The investors claim the management gave a profit warning too
late in August last year and that lead to a 65 percent drop in
the share price, Borsen said.
SAS
A disappointing second quarter result from the Scandinavian
airline could advance plans to find new owners for the company,
business daily Borsen said.
NOKIAN RENKAAT
The Finnish tyre maker is in talks with three countries
about building a new plant, daily Aamulehti reported.
Chief Executive Kim Gran told the paper the firm is
negotiating with Serbia, another Eastern European country, but
not with Slovenia, and a country in Far East.
NOVO NORDISK
The world's biggest insulin producer reported a 45 percent
rise in second-quarter operating profit to 7.65 billion Danish
crowns thanks to strong sales, and beating an average analyst
forecast of 6.65 billion in a Reuters poll.
Novo Nordisk also raised guidance and said it expects
full-year 2012 sales to grow 9-12 percent and operating profit
growth of 15 percent versus 2011.
GN STORE NORD
The Danish hearing aids and headsets maker reported higher
second-quarter profits roughly in line with forecasts on, helped
by topline growth, market share gains and a restructuring
programme.
Underlying earnings before interest, tax and amortisation
(EBITA) rose to 185 million Danish crowns in April-June from 136
million a year earlier, narrowly exceeding an average forecast
of 180 million in the Reuters poll.
($1 = 6.0235 Danish crowns)
($1 = 0.8093 euros)
