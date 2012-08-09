(Adds Nokia, Digia, Hexagon, Subsea 7, updates GN Store Nord)

HELSINKI Aug 9 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

NOKIA, DIGIA

Finnish software firm Digia said it has agreed to buy Qt software technologies and business from Nokia, but the value of the deal was not disclosed.

Digia said it planned to bring Qt technology to Android, iOS and Windows 8 operating system and added up to 125 employees will transfer to Digia.

For more on the companies, click on, or

HEXAGON

Measurement technology group Hexagon posted a quarterly operating profit that was right in line with expectations and said it would grow this year despite increasing uncertainty in Europe. The Swedish company reported a second-quarter operating profit of 128 million euros ($158.17 million) matching a mean forecast in a Reuters poll and up from 114 million in the year-ago quarter.

For more on the company, click on

SUBSEA 7

Norwegian offshore engineering group Subsea 7 beat market forecast with a 6.2 percent rise in core earnings and said it expected its full-year earnings in line with the consensus.

Second-quarter EBITDA rose to $326 million, beating expectations for $294 million and the firm said its "positive views" on the market have not changed as it has not seen an impact from oil price volatility or macro-economic uncertainties on client plans.

For more on the company, click on

PANDORA

International investors are planning to raise a combined 370 million Danish crowns ($61.4 million) compensation claim against the Danish jewellery maker, business daily Borsen reported.

The investors claim the management gave a profit warning too late in August last year and that lead to a 65 percent drop in the share price, Borsen said.

For more on the company, click on

SAS

A disappointing second quarter result from the Scandinavian airline could advance plans to find new owners for the company, business daily Borsen said.

For more on the company, click on, or

NOKIAN RENKAAT

The Finnish tyre maker is in talks with three countries about building a new plant, daily Aamulehti reported.

Chief Executive Kim Gran told the paper the firm is negotiating with Serbia, another Eastern European country, but not with Slovenia, and a country in Far East.

For more on the company, click on

NOVO NORDISK

The world's biggest insulin producer reported a 45 percent rise in second-quarter operating profit to 7.65 billion Danish crowns thanks to strong sales, and beating an average analyst forecast of 6.65 billion in a Reuters poll.

Novo Nordisk also raised guidance and said it expects full-year 2012 sales to grow 9-12 percent and operating profit growth of 15 percent versus 2011.

For more on the company, click on

GN STORE NORD

The Danish hearing aids and headsets maker reported higher second-quarter profits roughly in line with forecasts on, helped by topline growth, market share gains and a restructuring programme.

Underlying earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) rose to 185 million Danish crowns in April-June from 136 million a year earlier, narrowly exceeding an average forecast of 180 million in the Reuters poll.

For more on the company, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 6.0235 Danish crowns) ($1 = 0.8093 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)