HELSINKI Aug 13

STORA ENSO, UPM-KYMMENE

Former head of Stora Enso's North American subsidiary Kai Korhonen told daily Helsingin Sanomat he never made a deal with rival UPM-Kymmene's on paper price increases.

Earlier this month a federal appeals court in New York revived an antitrust lawsuit in which purchasers accused a unit of Stora Enso of conspiring to fix prices of coated paper used in magazines.

KONE

Kone said it had won a deal and will deliver elevators, escalators and autowalks to two Ikea shopping centres in China. The value of the deal was not disclosed.

