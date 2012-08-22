HELSINKI Aug 22 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

SYDBANK

Sydbank is expected to report a swing to pretax loss of 31.1 million Danish crowns ($5.2 million) in April-June from a profit of 6 million a year ago, hit by an increase in loan writedowns, a Reuters survey of analysts showed.

The company is due to report its results before 0600 GMT.