HELSINKI Aug 22 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:
ASSA ABLOY
A leading indicator of U.S. construction activity, thus an
indicator of demand for the Swedish lockmaker, rebounded in
July, but remained at a level that indicates declining demand
for design services.
The American Institute of Architects (AIA) said its
architecture billings index, which helps predict construction
activity nine to 12 months ahead, rose 2.8 points to 48.7, the
highest since March.