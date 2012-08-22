HELSINKI Aug 22 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

ASSA ABLOY

A leading indicator of U.S. construction activity, thus an indicator of demand for the Swedish lockmaker, rebounded in July, but remained at a level that indicates declining demand for design services.

The American Institute of Architects (AIA) said its architecture billings index, which helps predict construction activity nine to 12 months ahead, rose 2.8 points to 48.7, the highest since March.