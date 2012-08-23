CANADA STOCKS-TSX slumps most since Sept as energy, bank stocks weigh
* All TSX's 10 main groups retreat in sharpest fall since Sept 13
HELSINKI Aug 23 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:
ERICSSON
The Swedish telecom equipment maker has agreed to sell a technology for transmitting internet data to peer Calix Inc .
The sale includes Ericsson's EDA 1500 GPON solution that is used for transmitting high-bandwidth data between users for services like internet television over a fibre-optic network.
Ericsson said it expects fourth-quarter operating income to be hurt by 400 million Swedish crowns ($60 million).
For more on the company, double-click on
** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on
** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.
** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices
** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and
** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard
** For Nordic top news items, double click on
** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 6.6734 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)
* All TSX's 10 main groups retreat in sharpest fall since Sept 13
NEW YORK, Feb 24 Major global stock markets lost ground on Friday as investors scaled back bets U.S. President Donald Trump's policies would promote faster economic growth and instead favored perceived safer assets such as bonds and gold.
SAO PAULO, Feb 24 Vale SA has stepped up the search for a new chief executive officer as Murilo Ferreira announced his departure, signaling efforts by some top shareholders to shield the world's No. 1 iron producer from political interference, three people with direct knowledge of the situation said on Friday.