HELSINKI Aug 23 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

ERICSSON

The Swedish telecom equipment maker has agreed to sell a technology for transmitting internet data to peer Calix Inc .

The sale includes Ericsson's EDA 1500 GPON solution that is used for transmitting high-bandwidth data between users for services like internet television over a fibre-optic network.

Ericsson said it expects fourth-quarter operating income to be hurt by 400 million Swedish crowns ($60 million).

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 6.6734 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)