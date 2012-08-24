China brokerage shares rise as futures rules relaxed, but China, HK indexes fall
* HK stocks slide after closing at 18-month highs on Thursday
HELSINKI Aug 24 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:
NKT HOLDING
Danish industrial group NKT Holding is expected to report a 76 percent rise from a year ago in second-quarter operating profits to 169 million Danish crowns ($28.3 million) due to improved performance at a cable factory in Germany.
The results are expected at around 0600 GMT.
For more on the company, click on ($1 = 5.9665 Danish crowns)
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)
* Oil rises as optimism over OPEC cuts outweighs rising US supply
TOKYO, Feb 17 Japan's Nikkei share average dropped on Friday morning with the market wary of a stronger yen and financials weakened as U.S. bond yields fell after comments by a senior U.S. Federal Reserve official were viewed as relatively dovish.