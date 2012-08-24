(Updates with NKT results)

NKT HOLDING

Danish industrial group NKT Holding announced weaker-than-expected quarterly results and cut its full-year outlook to the low end of its previous forecast range.

Its second-quarter operational earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 239 million Danish crowns ($40.06 million), missing the market's average forecast of 296 million.

It forecast operational EBITDA of about 1.05 billion crowns compared to its previous outlook of 1.05-1.25 billion.

