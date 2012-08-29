(Adds H&M, Nokia, Millicom)
NOKIA
Nordea lowered its recommendation on Nokia shares, while
maintaining a price target of 3 euros, citing their recent
rally.
"Even though we have likely just scratched the surface as
far as recovery potential is concerned, we struggle to identify
triggers for further short-term boosts," Nordea said in a
research note.
NESTE OIL
UBS raised its rating on Neste Oil shares to neutral from
sell, and hiked its price target to 8.50 euros from a previous
6.50.
HENNES & MAURITZ
The fast-expanding Swedish budget fashion retailer said on
Wednesday it would open its first shop in South America in the
first half of 2013, in Santiago, Chile.
"It is our first step into the Southern hemisphere, and we
see great potential for further expansion in this fashion
conscious region," H&M said in a statement.
H&M has said before it was mulling entering the south
American market and early this year announced plans for its
first store in Latin America, in Mexico City.
MILLICOM
The Sweden based mobile operator said it had reached an
agreement in a license dispute in Senegal, agreeing to pay $103
million to the Senegalese government for additional license
rights and spectrum.
VOLVO
The Swedish truckmaker said on Wednesday shipments of its
trucks rose 5 percent year-on-year in July as strong deliveries
in North America more than offset weakness in Europe.
Volvo, which sells trucks under the Renault, Mack, UD Trucks
and Eicher brands as well as its own name, said unit shipments
were down 7 percent in Europe while they shot up 74 percent in
North America. In Asia, deliveries were down 5 percent.
