(Adds H&M, Nokia, Millicom)

HELSINKI Aug 29 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

NOKIA

Nordea lowered its recommendation on Nokia shares, while maintaining a price target of 3 euros, citing their recent rally.

"Even though we have likely just scratched the surface as far as recovery potential is concerned, we struggle to identify triggers for further short-term boosts," Nordea said in a research note.

NESTE OIL

UBS raised its rating on Neste Oil shares to neutral from sell, and hiked its price target to 8.50 euros from a previous 6.50.

HENNES & MAURITZ

The fast-expanding Swedish budget fashion retailer said on Wednesday it would open its first shop in South America in the first half of 2013, in Santiago, Chile.

"It is our first step into the Southern hemisphere, and we see great potential for further expansion in this fashion conscious region," H&M said in a statement.

H&M has said before it was mulling entering the south American market and early this year announced plans for its first store in Latin America, in Mexico City.

MILLICOM

The Sweden based mobile operator said it had reached an agreement in a license dispute in Senegal, agreeing to pay $103 million to the Senegalese government for additional license rights and spectrum.

VOLVO

The Swedish truckmaker said on Wednesday shipments of its trucks rose 5 percent year-on-year in July as strong deliveries in North America more than offset weakness in Europe.

Volvo, which sells trucks under the Renault, Mack, UD Trucks and Eicher brands as well as its own name, said unit shipments were down 7 percent in Europe while they shot up 74 percent in North America. In Asia, deliveries were down 5 percent.

(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)