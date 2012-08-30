HELSINKI Aug 30 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

NOKIA

Samsung Electronics became the first handset maker to announce a smartphone using Microsoft's Windows 8 software, beating the highly-anticipated launch of Nokia's version expected next week.

FORTUM

Utility Fortum said on Wednesday it was unclear when its Loviisa 2 nuclear reactor will be back online. It was shut down in the afternoon after maintenance work at Loviisa 1 reactor caused turbines at Loviisa 2 to trip.

