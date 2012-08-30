Trump's defense chief visits UAE in first Middle East trip
ABU DHABI, Feb 18 - U.S. President Donald Trump's defense secretary arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday for talks with one of Washington's closest allies in the Middle East.
HELSINKI Aug 30 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:
NOKIA
Samsung Electronics became the first handset maker to announce a smartphone using Microsoft's Windows 8 software, beating the highly-anticipated launch of Nokia's version expected next week.
FORTUM
Utility Fortum said on Wednesday it was unclear when its Loviisa 2 nuclear reactor will be back online. It was shut down in the afternoon after maintenance work at Loviisa 1 reactor caused turbines at Loviisa 2 to trip.
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)
DUBAI, Feb 18 Iran has found shale oil reserves of 2 billion barrels of light crude in its western Lorestan province, a senior official at the state-run National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) was quoted as saying on Saturday.
SHANGHAI, Feb 18 China will suspend all imports of coal from North Korea starting Feb. 19, the country's commerce ministry said in a notice posted on its website on Saturday, as part of its efforts to implement United Nations sanctions against the country.