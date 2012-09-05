HELSINKI, Sept 5 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

NOKIA

Nokia and Microsoft Corp are due to take the wraps off the latest Windows phones on Wednesday, in what may be the Finnish mobile phone maker's last chance at winning back a market lost to Apple, Samsung and Google .

The companies are expected to unveil the new phones around 1400 GMT.

