HELSINKI, Sept 6 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

NOKIA

Nokia shares fell 13 percent on Wednesday after the company unveiled its new Windows phones, with analysts saying the announcement lacked a "wow" factor as well as crucial details such as pricing and sale dates.

The new Lumia phones may be the Finnish mobile phone maker's last chance at winning back a market lost to Apple, Samsung and Google.

For more on the company, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)