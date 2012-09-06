(Adds news from Norway, Sweden and Denmark)

HELSINKI, Sept 6 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

NOKIA

Nokia shares fell 13 percent on Wednesday after the company unveiled its new Windows phones, with analysts saying the announcement lacked a "wow" factor as well as crucial details such as pricing and sale dates.

The new Lumia phones may be the Finnish mobile phone maker's last chance at winning back a market lost to Apple, Samsung and Google.

For more on the company, click on

DNB

Norway's biggest bank slashed its dividend target to 25-50 percent of profit from a previous 50 percent. It also cut its outlook for return on equity in a capital markets day presentation.

DNB, one of the biggest lenders to the struggling shipping industry, is trying to beef up capital to meet new liquidity rules.

For more on the company, click on

DNO

Norwegian oil firm DNO restarted production at its West Bukha field in Oman and estimated output at 10,000 barrels of oil per day and 25 million cubic feet of gas.

The facility was shut for a five month repair following a pipeline blockage.

For more on the company, click

ERICSSON

Investors are worried that the world's leading mobile telecoms equipment manufacturer could be coming out with a profit warning, Swedish business daily Dagens Industri reported, citing sources.

The sources said there were market rumours that Ericsson could have profitability problems in a number of markets. Downgrades of forecasts by some equipment makers in the United States may have triggered concerns over Ericsson's performance, one analyst said.

For more information, double click on

SAS

The Scandinavian airline is planning to outsource a number of jobs in an effort to cut costs, a move which could affect 5,500 of its 14,000 employees, Dagens Industri reported.

"We must lower our fixed costs and get a more flexible organisation. This process is a way to test if outsourcing can help with that. But no decision has been taken," the paper quoted Eivind Roald, the airline's new marketing director.

For more information, double click on

JYSKE BANK SYDBANK DANSKE BANK

Danske Bank predicts the Danish banking sector will transform into fewer and bigger banks in the future and will see branch closures and job cubs ahead, business daily Borsen said. The bank also predicts a merger between Sydbank and Jyske Bank, and more bank closures, Borsen said.

For more on the company, click on

A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK

The Danish oil and shipping giant's container shipping unit, Maersk Line, will try to implement more freight rate hikes in the spring, business daily Borsen said.

For more on the company, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)