NOKIA
Nokia shares fell 13 percent on Wednesday after the company
unveiled its new Windows phones, with analysts saying the
announcement lacked a "wow" factor as well as crucial details
such as pricing and sale dates.
The new Lumia phones may be the Finnish mobile phone maker's
last chance at winning back a market lost to Apple,
Samsung and Google.
DNB
Norway's biggest bank slashed its dividend target to 25-50
percent of profit from a previous 50 percent. It also cut its
outlook for return on equity in a capital markets day
presentation.
DNB, one of the biggest lenders to the struggling shipping
industry, is trying to beef up capital to meet new liquidity
rules.
DNO
Norwegian oil firm DNO restarted production at its West
Bukha field in Oman and estimated output at 10,000 barrels of
oil per day and 25 million cubic feet of gas.
The facility was shut for a five month repair following a
pipeline blockage.
ERICSSON
Investors are worried that the world's leading mobile
telecoms equipment manufacturer could be coming out with a
profit warning, Swedish business daily Dagens Industri reported,
citing sources.
The sources said there were market rumours that Ericsson
could have profitability problems in a number of markets.
Downgrades of forecasts by some equipment makers in the United
States may have triggered concerns over Ericsson's performance,
one analyst said.
SAS
The Scandinavian airline is planning to outsource a number
of jobs in an effort to cut costs, a move which could affect
5,500 of its 14,000 employees, Dagens Industri reported.
"We must lower our fixed costs and get a more flexible
organisation. This process is a way to test if outsourcing can
help with that. But no decision has been taken," the paper
quoted Eivind Roald, the airline's new marketing director.
JYSKE BANK SYDBANK DANSKE BANK
Danske Bank predicts the Danish banking sector will
transform into fewer and bigger banks in the future and will see
branch closures and job cubs ahead, business daily Borsen said.
The bank also predicts a merger between Sydbank and Jyske Bank,
and more bank closures, Borsen said.
A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK
The Danish oil and shipping giant's container shipping unit,
Maersk Line, will try to implement more freight rate hikes in
the spring, business daily Borsen said.
