HELSINKI, Sept 7 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

UPM-KYMMENE

Finnish paper maker UPM-Kymmene will move 300,000 tonnes of paper production from Finland to Central Europe if the European Union's new law aimed at cutting sulphur emissions will come in force, Chief Executive Jussi Pesonen told newspaper Maaseudun Tulevaisuus.

The law would increase shipping costs. Pesonen said costs in Finland were constantly going up which makes Central Europe more attractive.

In the future UPM may seek growth in Africa, he added.

