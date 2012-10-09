HELSINKI Oct 9 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

SANDVIK

The Swedish machinery and mining gear maker has abandoned the sale of its Sandvik Materials Technology (SMT) unit, business daily Dagens Industri reported.

Citing one source, the paper said CEO Olof Faxander had appointed investment bank Greenhill as an advisor on a sale earlier this year, but the process was stopped after objections from the board.

Sandvik last year said it would consider selling SMT if its profitability didn't improve.

MARINE HARVEST

The Norwegian salmon producer's core earnings fell about 86 percent in the third quarter while harvested volumes were slightly above its July guidance, saying its Chilean and Canadian operations had been hit by tough market conditions.

Operational EBIT for the group declined to about 65 million Norwegian crowns ($11.39 million) in July-September, the company said in a preliminary earnings update.

($1 = 5.7045 Norwegian crowns)

($1 = 6.6366 Swedish crowns)