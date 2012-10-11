HELSINKI Oct 11 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

TELENOR

Unitech Ltd, Telenor's Indian partner, has agreed to sell its share of their mobile phone joint venture in what it termed as an amicable settlement after months of dispute.

Telenor said it would set up a new entity through which it aims to acquire new operating licenses as it risks losing them after courts cancelled 122 regional operating permits held by eight carriers granted in a scandal-tainted licensing round, but had not yet decided to take part in an upcoming auction.

OUTOKUMPU

The Finnish stainless steel maker's chief executive Mika Seitovirta and other top management receive bonuses to keep them in the company after its purchase of ThyssenKrupp's Inoxum unit goes through, daily Helsingin Sanomat reported.

The paper said Seitovirta had last February received 25,000 shares which he cannot sell before the end of March 2015. If he was to leave the firm before that, he would lose the shares.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)