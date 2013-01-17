HELSINKI Jan 17 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:
NOKIA
Nokia is expected to announce job cuts in its information
unit and will hold a news conference for the unit's employees in
Finland at 0800 GMT, daily Helsingin Sanomat reported.
The Finnish handset maker that has been struggling to
compete against Samsung and Apple unveiled last year its
cost-cut programme, including 10,000 job cuts of which 3,700 in
its home country.
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)