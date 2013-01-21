HELSINKI Jan 21 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

NOVOZYMES

Danish industrial enzymes maker Novozymes posted a bigger than expected rise in fourth-quarter operating profits but forecast operating profit growth falling into the single digit range this year.

The company said Peder Holk Nielsen would take over as new President and Chief Executive, with effect from April 1.

Its earnings before interest and tax rose to 671 million Danish crowns ($120 million) in the October to December quarter from a year-earlier 496 million and against an average forecast of 577 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

For more, click on

SUBSEA 7

Subsea 7 SA says it was awarded a $135 million contract in North Sea by Shell. The project includes engineering, procurement, fabrication and installation of a 4.5km pipeline bundle.

LUNDIN PETROLEUM

Lundin Petroleum said it will record a $206 million impairment charge in the fourth quarter for its Gaupe field.

NOKIA

Nokia Siemens Networks (NSN) is planning to raise as much as 700 million euros ($930 million) from public markets in the spring to pay down debt and fund investment, the Financial Times said on its website on Sunday.

The high-yield bond will be the first time the joint venture between Nokia and Siemens has tapped public markets and could test investor appetite in the telecoms equipment maker ahead of a possible listing.

For more, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)