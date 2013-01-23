BRIEF-Pulse Oil announces positive amendments to Bigoray Asset Acquisition
* Pulse Oil Corp. announces positive amendments to Bigoray Asset Acquisition
HELSINKI Jan 23 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:
HANDELSBANKEN
Handelsbanken's nomination committee proposes the annual general meeting to elect Anders Nyrén as new chairman of the board. The current chairman Hans Larsson has declined re-election.
* Pulse Oil Corp. announces positive amendments to Bigoray Asset Acquisition
MOSCOW, March 9 Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Russia's sovereign wealth fund, and the Israeli investment company LR Group have agreed to co-invest $100 million into dairy farming and milk processing in Russia.
* FirstService acquires market-leading California closets franchise Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: