(Adds TeliaSonera)

HELSINKI Jan 24 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

NOKIA

Shares in the Finnish handset maker may be affected as rival Apple Inc late on Wednesday said its quarterly iPhone shipments lagged market forecast.

Nokia is due to publish its own full fourth-quarter results at 1100 GMT. The firm has already flagged a return to underlying profitability after massive cost cuts and stronger sales of Lumia smartphones.

TELIASONERA

The Swedish telecoms group said one-off items will boost its fourth-quarter operating ioncome by 189 million Swedish crowns ($29 million). The bookings include capital gains from reducing stake in MegaFon as well as non-cash write-downs related to NetCom and the divestment of NextGenTel.

DNB

DNB's chief financial officer denies that the Norway's largest bank would have to conduct a share issue to hike capital as the Norwegian financial regulator is considering higher capital requirements for banks, daily Finansavisen reported.

"It will be unnecessary to go to the market and ask for a share issue," CFO Bjoern Erik Naess was quoted as saying.

Shares in then bank have dropped over the last days as some analysts expressed worries over its capital base.

KONE

The Finnish lift and escalator maker is expected to report a 12 percent rise in fourth-quarter core operating profit to 261 million euros ($347 million), a Reuters poll showed.

The company is due to publish its earnings report at 1030 GMT.

METSA BOARD

The Finnish packaging board maker said late on Wednesday it has reached a deal to sell its Alizay paper mill to French state for 22 million euros and would book 16 million euros in special operating income as a result. Metsa had closed the mill a year ago.

($1 = 0.7530 euros) ($1 = 6.5331 Swedish crowns)