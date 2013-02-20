UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
HELSINKI Feb 20 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:
SWEDISH MATCH
The cigar and moist snuff maker posted a drop in fourth-quarter operating profits on Wednesday that roughly matched expectations and said snus profits would drop this year.
The operating profit was 986 million Swedish crowns ($156 million), against 1.02 billion a year earlier and a mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts for 979 million.
For more information, double-click on
SYDBANK
Denmark's Sydbank reported a better-than-expected pretax profit for 2012 despite a spike in bad loan provisions, and forecast significantly lower impairment charges in 2013.
Sydbank, the third-biggest Danish bank by market capitalisation, reported 2012 pretax profit of 624 million crowns.
For more on the company, click on
DSV
Danish freight forwarder DSV forecast a weaker-than-expected full-year operating profit, saying a weaker global economy will likely keep freight volumes down.
The company forecast 2013 earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) of 2.55 billion to 2.75 billion Danish crowns ($457-492 million), compared to the market's average forecast for 2.7 billion crowns in a Reuters poll.
For more on the company, click on
OUTOKUMPU
Luxembourg-based Aperam said it has teamed up two Italian firms to bid for Terni, the stainless steel plant which Outokumpu has promised to sell by May 7 to gain regulatory approval for another deal.
For more on the company, click on
ATLAS COPCO
The compressor and machinery maker is in discussions about acquiring Joy Global, a mining equipment and services company in the United States, Swedish business daily Dagens Industri reported on Wednesday, quoting a single source.
For more information, double-click on
VOLVO
The world number two truck maker said on Wednesday shipments of its trucks slid 23 percent year-on-year in January, hit by sluggish demand in Europe and North America.
For more information, double-click on
** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on
** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.
** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices
** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and
** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard
** For Nordic top news items, double click on
** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 5.5847 Danish crowns) ($1 = 6.3229 Swedish crowns)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources