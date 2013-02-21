HELSINKI Feb 21 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

GN STORE NORD

Danish hearing aid maker GN Store Nord reported a weaker-than-expected fourth quarter profit and said it would aim to improve margins this year.

Quarterly earnings before interest, taxation and amortisation (EBITA) fell to 301 million Danish crowns ($53.95 million) from 878 million crowns a year earlier.

UPM-KYMMENE

UPM-Kymmene prefers margins over market share in mature paper markets, UPM's Chief Executive Jussi Pesonen said in an interview with business magazine Arvopaperi.

($1 = 5.5797 Danish crowns)